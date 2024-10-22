Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,168.6% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $97.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $98.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.