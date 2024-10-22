Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 72,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of IVZ opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

