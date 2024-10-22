Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Westwind Capital bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average is $63.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

