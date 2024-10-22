Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $222.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.22. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,566 shares of company stock worth $4,420,137 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.93.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

