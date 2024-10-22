Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 647 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after purchasing an additional 791,149 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Airbnb by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,784 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,536,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $137.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.64 and a 200 day moving average of $139.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,579,141.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,909,440. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,571 shares of company stock worth $50,126,587. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

