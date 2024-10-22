Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 24.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 5,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.16.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.6 %

SYK stock opened at $367.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.34. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $255.22 and a 52 week high of $374.63. The company has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

