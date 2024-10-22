Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,093 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 5,605 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.48. The firm has a market cap of $121.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.