Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 180 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $767.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.16.

NYSE:TMO opened at $595.35 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $627.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $607.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

