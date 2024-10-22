Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 25,505 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,505 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after buying an additional 4,141,715 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,300 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,107,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,263,000 after purchasing an additional 171,720 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,376,000 after purchasing an additional 466,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.3% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 6,591,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.