Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 3,128 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

