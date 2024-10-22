Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 596 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 73.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Novartis stock opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novartis
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Novartis
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.