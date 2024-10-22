Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 702 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

NASDAQ HON opened at $221.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $222.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

