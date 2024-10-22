Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 979 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $379,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,318 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after buying an additional 1,073,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after acquiring an additional 518,985 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,461,000 after purchasing an additional 458,664 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $88,516,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $240.35 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.97 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.