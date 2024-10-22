Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of Veralto worth $51,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $113.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.36. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion and a PE ratio of 35.45.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,620.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,620.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,335 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLTO. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

