Vest Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 33,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 98.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 867,297 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.36 to $4.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

