Vest Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,519.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,902 shares of company stock valued at $23,596,360. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG stock opened at $518.86 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $523.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $484.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.55. The company has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.66, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

