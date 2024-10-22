Vest Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,456,000 after acquiring an additional 52,824 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,537,000 after acquiring an additional 135,548 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $15,847,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,037.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.82.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.8 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $147.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

