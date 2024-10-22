Vest Financial LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 205.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 43,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.9% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.16.

TMO opened at $595.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

