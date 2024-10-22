Vest Financial LLC Has $649,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 126.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $63.66 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

