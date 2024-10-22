Vest Financial LLC Purchases 1,636 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $225.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,106,760.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $6,867,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,106,760.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

