Vest Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $714.10 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $573.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $831.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $913.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $281.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.