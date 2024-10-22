Vest Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 9,908 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Exelon by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

