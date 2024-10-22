Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %
VKTX opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.84. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 1.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,609,397.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,609,397.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,810,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
