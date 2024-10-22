Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.4% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $286.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.97. The company has a market cap of $524.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on V. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

