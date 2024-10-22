Wabash National (WNC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Wabash National to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Wabash National has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wabash National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.52. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.82%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

