Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lowered by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.8% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 70,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,193 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Walmart by 178.9% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

