Watsco (WSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Watsco stock opened at $491.83 on Tuesday. Watsco has a twelve month low of $338.58 and a twelve month high of $520.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $481.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $522.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

