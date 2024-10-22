Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

NYSE XOM opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $473.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

