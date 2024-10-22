Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McBroom & Associates LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 36,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.8% in the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $223.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $641.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

