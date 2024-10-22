Wells Fargo & Company Increases National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $42.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.98. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

