Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

JPM stock opened at $223.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.37 and a 200-day moving average of $204.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.92. The company has a market capitalization of $641.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

