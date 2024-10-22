Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Holdings Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,516,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,551 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $58,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WERN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 145.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ WERN opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WERN. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

