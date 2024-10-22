WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $671,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,918,000 after acquiring an additional 285,143 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 231,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $223.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

