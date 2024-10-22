WEX (WEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect WEX to post earnings of $3.82 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.09. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $673.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.44 million. On average, analysts expect WEX to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WEX opened at $212.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.19. WEX has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $289,402.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,623.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $289,402.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,623.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,905 shares of company stock worth $895,107 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair raised WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

