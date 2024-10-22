What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Celsius FY2024 Earnings?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celsius in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Celsius Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CELH opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39. Celsius has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Celsius by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,217 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 231.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,289,000 after buying an additional 2,754,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Celsius by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after buying an additional 790,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Celsius by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

