Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Whirlpool by 80.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 69.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $130.27.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 72.39%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.