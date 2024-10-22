Whittier Trust Co. Buys 20,050 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75,025.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

