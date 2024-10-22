Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,914 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 695,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after buying an additional 90,930 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

