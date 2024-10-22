Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

VNQ opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

