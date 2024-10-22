Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Home Depot by 17.3% in the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 198,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $80,292,000 after buying an additional 29,303 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.12.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $406.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $386.31 and a 200 day moving average of $358.83.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.