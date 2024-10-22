Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2,508.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after purchasing an additional 242,052 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,972,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $309.55 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.17 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 584.06, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.66 and a 200 day moving average of $308.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.