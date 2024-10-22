Whittier Trust Co. Has $15.35 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $495.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.57. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

