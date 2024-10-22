Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

CMF opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

