Whittier Trust Co. Has $5.07 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $297.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.41. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $205.64 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

