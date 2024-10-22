Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in CSX by 6.5% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.