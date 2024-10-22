Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 26,941 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,941 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 104.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 117.7% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.11.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

