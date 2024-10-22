Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $536.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $519.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $538.76. The stock has a market cap of $486.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

