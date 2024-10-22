Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.16% of WD-40 worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in WD-40 by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WD-40 from $303.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

WD-40 Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $258.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59 and a beta of -0.08. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $203.10 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.