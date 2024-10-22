Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,220 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $567.53 and its 200 day moving average is $545.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

