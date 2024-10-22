Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 5,624 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $135.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $137.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.